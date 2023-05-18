Buzz: Vikram’s Special Role in Rajinikanth’s Film?

Chiyaan Vikram who is currently enjoying his success with Ponniyin Selvan has been approached by ‘Jai Bhim’ fame director TJ Gnanavel for a special role in his next film that features Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is tentatively titled Thalaivar170 and will go on floors after completing his Jailer. The 170th film of Rajinikanth is aimed for 2024 release.

Sources claim that Gnanavel approached Vikram for a negative role and he rejected it. TJ Gnanavel is not in the mood to look back and he is trying to convince the actor as he feels that Vikram is the only actor who can justify the role. Gnanavel along with the makers of the film are in discussions and they are hoping for a positive response from Vikram. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and Anirudh Ravichandran is composing the music.