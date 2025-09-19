Buzz vs. Truth: Nithiin Says Yes, Then No – It was Just About Money

For the past few weeks there are speculations that Nithiin will soon team up with Srinu Vaitla for an interesting project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The production house greenlit the project with a profit-sharing model, and initial reports said both Nithiin and his father Sudhakar Reddy loved the script and gave their full support.

But here’s the real story about why Nithiin walked out. After giving his nod, Nithiin reportedly demanded a hefty remuneration, going against the agreed-upon model. Mythri Movie Makers stood their ground, unwilling to break the structure. This sudden U-turn by Nithiin created a rift, leading to the actor quietly walking away from the project.

To deflect from the truth, a PR-driven narrative started floating in the media, suggesting that Nithiin opted out due to “negative social media buzz” around Srinu Vaitla, which is untrue. The actor has taken a U-Turn without staying on his word on his pay. Now, Srinu Vaitla and his team are back on the hunt for a new lead actor, while pre-production continues in full swing. Mythri Movie Makers are still backing the film, and a fresh announcement is expected after Dasara. Looks like the real drama happened off-screen this time!

What seemed like a promising collaboration between actor Nithiin and director Srinu Vaitla has quietly fallen apart.