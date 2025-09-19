x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz vs. Truth: Nithiin Says Yes, Then No – It was Just About Money

Published on September 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Buzz vs. Truth: Nithiin Says Yes, Then No – It was Just About Money
image
Social Media Trolls impacting Feature Films
image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police

Buzz vs. Truth: Nithiin Says Yes, Then No – It was Just About Money

For the past few weeks there are speculations that Nithiin will soon team up with Srinu Vaitla for an interesting project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The production house greenlit the project with a profit-sharing model, and initial reports said both Nithiin and his father Sudhakar Reddy loved the script and gave their full support.

But here’s the real story about why Nithiin walked out. After giving his nod, Nithiin reportedly demanded a hefty remuneration, going against the agreed-upon model. Mythri Movie Makers stood their ground, unwilling to break the structure. This sudden U-turn by Nithiin created a rift, leading to the actor quietly walking away from the project.

To deflect from the truth, a PR-driven narrative started floating in the media, suggesting that Nithiin opted out due to “negative social media buzz” around Srinu Vaitla, which is untrue. The actor has taken a U-Turn without staying on his word on his pay. Now, Srinu Vaitla and his team are back on the hunt for a new lead actor, while pre-production continues in full swing. Mythri Movie Makers are still backing the film, and a fresh announcement is expected after Dasara. Looks like the real drama happened off-screen this time!

What seemed like a promising collaboration between actor Nithiin and director Srinu Vaitla has quietly fallen apart.

Previous Social Media Trolls impacting Feature Films
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz vs. Truth: Nithiin Says Yes, Then No – It was Just About Money
image
Social Media Trolls impacting Feature Films
image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project

Latest

image
Buzz vs. Truth: Nithiin Says Yes, Then No – It was Just About Money
image
Social Media Trolls impacting Feature Films
image
Mixed Response for SRK’s Son Debut Project
image
Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
image
Telangana Techie Shot Dead by US Police

Most Read

image
ED Raids Heat Up: Sasikala-Linked Benami Case Back in Spotlight
image
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Sees Heated Debate Over Farmers’ Concerns
image
Liquor, Lies & ₹3,500 Crore: ED Cracks Down on AP’s Biggest Booze Scam

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions