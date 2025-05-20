x
Cabinet Discusses Farmers’ Issues and Approves Key Industrial Projects

Published on May 20, 2025 by swathy

Cabinet Discusses Farmers’ Issues and Approves Key Industrial Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu chaired a Cabinet meeting that deliberated on 24 key issues with special focus on addressing farmers’ concerns and approving major industrial initiatives.

The Cabinet spent 45 minutes discussing the agricultural sector’s challenges, focusing on crop prices, marketing issues, and farmers’ hardships. Officials reported increased crop yields compared to last year but acknowledged that international developments had negatively impacted prices of chilli, tobacco, aqua products, cocoa, sugarcane, and mangoes.

Chief Minister Naidu announced the formation of a six-member ministerial sub-committee to continuously monitor and ensure farmers receive fair prices. “We are fully prepared to support our farmers with measures that will provide real relief at the field level,” Chandrababu Naidu declared during the meeting held at the Secretariat’s first block.

The Cabinet approved several significant land allocations including 615 acres in Muttukuru, Nellore district for APIIC to establish an industrial park. Additionally, land was allocated for Adani Power’s hydropower projects—a 500 MW pumped storage project in Tadimarri (Satyasai district) and a 1000 MW project in Kondapuram (Kadapa district) at Rs. 5 lakh per acre.

Other key decisions included ratifying the appointment of 2,260 special education teachers and approving the relocation of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. The Cabinet also approved establishing a Legal University in Amaravati through the Bar Council of India and allocated 500 acres for city-side development at Bhogapuram International Airport.

The Cabinet greenlighted investments from 11 companies previously approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), expected to bring in Rs. 30,000 crores and create 35,000 jobs. Additionally, the AP Leather Footwear Policy 4.0 received approval to boost the sector.

