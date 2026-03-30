Cable War Erupts in Allagadda as Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy Clash Again

A fresh political and business clash has erupted in Allagadda constituency of Nandyal district, bringing old rivalries back into focus. TDP MLA Bhumi Akhila Priya and senior leader AV Subba Reddy are now locked in a heated dispute over cable network operations.

The conflict began after Akhila Priya launched a new cable network in the region, directly competing with Subba Reddy’s long-standing service. Tensions escalated when allegations surfaced that wires belonging to Subba Reddy’s network were cut during the rollout of the new connections. This triggered a strong reaction from Subba Reddy, who accused the MLA of using unfair tactics.

In a sharp counter move, Subba Reddy announced a bold decision to offer cable services free of cost starting April 1. He also challenged Akhila Priya to reduce prices and compete openly. Pamphlets promoting free cable services have already been distributed across Allagadda, turning the dispute into a full-scale public battle.

This is not the first clash between the two leaders. Their rivalry dates back to the time after the death of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, when relations between the two families began to deteriorate. Over the years, both sides have exchanged serious allegations, including claims of threats and political targeting.

Despite both leaders belonging to the same party, repeated attempts by TDP leadership to resolve the issue have failed. The latest cable war has once again exposed deep internal divisions, raising concerns over unity at the local level.