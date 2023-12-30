x
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Home > Politics

Can Jagan handle the dissidence?

Published on December 30, 2023 by

Can Jagan handle the dissidence?

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, is changing the MLAs for the next round of general election. He is shifting some MLAs from their constituencies to the new constituencies and dropping some from the contest.

The chief minister is also bringing some MPs to the Assembly and sending some MLAs to the Parliament. This massive exercise is to ensure that the party retains power in the state for the second term.

However, the exercise is also set to create a lot of dissidence in the party. Several MLAs who are not interested to go to the Parliament or some MPs who are not interested to go to the Assembly might show their dissidence to the leadership.

Above all, those who are going to be dropped from the contest are likely to revolt against the leadership. Some of them are looking at other parties to contest and there is in all likelihood, an exodus from the party to the other parties.

A good number of sitting MLAs, who are likely to be dropped from the contest, are looking at the TDP and Jana Sena for the tickets. There are MLAs who are also looking at the Congress as an alternative to contest, if Jagan Mohan Reddy denies them a ticket.

The big question now is will Jagan Mohan Reddy be able to handle this exodus and dissidence from within the party! Being a young leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy had so far never tasted the dissidence and the exodus. He started his party in 2010 and had been running the show since then. There was an exodus of 23 MLAs in 2016, when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in opposition.

It is now to be seen how he would handle the dissidence and exodus once he completes the exercise of giving tickets to the MLAs.

Next 15 Epic Disasters of Telugu Cinema in 2023 Previous RK to join Congress along with Sharmila
