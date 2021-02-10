Can Pawan-BJP AP leaders prevent Vizag Steel sale?

More than anybody else, the burden of stopping the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant seems to be much more on the BJP AP leaders and their ally Jana Sena Party. This is why they have been giving repeated assurances to the people that they will convince the Modi Government. Former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari has already indicated their decision to go to Delhi to stall the privatisation.

Senani Pawan has visited the National Capital and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Senani has submitted a memorandum asking Shah to stall the privatisation of the Vizag Steel considering how it was seen as a symbol of many sacrifices made by the Andhra people.

The big question is whether the BJP AP leaders and Pawan Kalyan could match with the lobbying tactics being employed by the Jagan Reddy team in Delhi politics. Usually, all important decisions would be informed to the BJP State unit leaders when they were considered by the Delhi leaders. It was surprising that the BJP AP leaders could not get a single hint about the steel plant privatisation. Most of them came to know after it was announced in the Parliament.

Pawan and the BJP has got a political coordination committee at the national level but even this committee has no remote idea about the steel plant issue. While the YCP silently pushed the privatisation to a crucial level, the BJP AP leaders and Pawan Kalyan are now facing a severe test of their commitment to the people.