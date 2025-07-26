x
Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?

Published on July 26, 2025 by swathy

Can Rajinikanth Resolve the Hurdles of Indian 3?

Rajinikanth

After the debacles of Indian 2 and Game Changer, the business and financials of Indian 3 are impacted. Lyca Productions is in no mood to spend more money on the film while Shankar is demanding a handsome budget to complete the pending portions of the shoot. Shankar and Lyca are not on good terms and the film’s lead actor Kamal Haasan has promised to allocate the dates after the tiff between Shankar and Lyca gets resolved. The producers have approached Superstar Rajinikanth to settle the issue.

The top actor shares a great bond with Shankar and Lyca Productions. Hence the actor is currently in talks to resolve the issue and ensure a smooth completion of the film. Netflix has backed out of the digital deal of Indian 3 after Game Changer ended up as a disaster. The makers have lost hope on the film. They wanted to head for a direct digital release but the doors are closed now. While Lyca is not ready to invest more money, Shankar is demanding the budget. Lyca wants Shankar to have a cut in his pay and complete the film. More details awaited.

