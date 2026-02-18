Can Shankar convince Dhanush for his Dream Project?

Top Tamil director Shankar has been out of track and he delivered some of the biggest disasters in Indian cinema in the recent years. He is working on his dream project Velpari and he is eager to kick-start the shoot after the lead actor gets finalized. As per the speculation from the Tamil media, Shankar is keen to lock Dhanush for one of the key roles in Velpari. Shankar has inquired about the availability of Dhanush and his dates and the discussions are currently in the initial stages.

Shankar has recently approached the pooja ceremony of Dhanush’s 55th film in Chennai. RTake Studios, the co-producers of Dhanush’s 55th film are also in plans to co-produce Shankar’s Velpari. Hence there is a fair chance for Dhanush to collaborate but it all depends on the narration of Shankar and availability of dates of the actor. More details are expected soon.