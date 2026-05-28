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Home > Politics

Can TDP Finally Secure Bharat Ratna for NTR With NDA Support?

Published on May 28, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Can TDP Finally Secure Bharat Ratna for NTR With NDA Support?

The demand to confer Bharat Ratna on legendary actor, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, and Telugu Desam Party founder NTR is not new. For years, the Telugu Desam Party has repeatedly appealed to the Union Government to honour him with India’s highest civilian award.

But this time, the political situation appears very different.

At Mahanadu 2026, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu once again demanded Bharat Ratna for NTR and described it as the aspiration of Telugu people across the world. The demand gained fresh momentum because the TDP is now one of the most influential allies in the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre.

That has made the discussion politically significant once again.

Why NTR’s Case Is Strong

NTR was not just a film superstar. He transformed the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s. Before the rise of the Telugu Desam Party, national parties dominated Telugu politics. Within months of launching the party in 1982, NTR came to power and created one of India’s strongest regional political movements.

He also played a key role in strengthening federal politics and non-Congress alliances at the national level. His rise inspired several regional parties across India to challenge Delhi-centric political dominance.

Beyond politics, NTR became a symbol of Telugu pride through cinema. His portrayal of mythological characters such as Lord Rama and Lord Krishna made him a cultural icon for generations of Telugu people.

Supporters of the Bharat Ratna demand argue that his contribution goes far beyond politics. They see him as a leader who shaped Telugu identity in both public life and popular culture.

Why TDP Believes the Timing Is Different Now

The biggest difference today is political leverage.

After the 2024 elections, the TDP emerged as a major pillar of the NDA coalition. The party’s strong performance in Andhra Pradesh increased its importance in national politics and strengthened Chandrababu Naidu’s position in Delhi.

Because of this, many political observers believe the TDP now has greater bargaining power than it did in previous years when the Bharat Ratna demand remained largely symbolic.

Another important factor is the Centre’s recent approach toward recognising regional icons. In recent years, the Union Government has honoured leaders from different states and political backgrounds. That trend has created optimism within TDP circles that NTR’s name may finally receive serious consideration.

The Emotional Value Behind the Demand

For Telugu people across the world, Bharat Ratna for NTR is viewed not merely as an award for an individual, but as recognition of Telugu self-respect and cultural pride.

Within the TDP, the issue also carries emotional and political importance. NTR remains the ideological foundation of the party. At a time when the TDP is trying to strengthen its emotional connect with younger generations, the Bharat Ratna campaign helps reinforce NTR’s legacy among party cadres and supporters.

If the NDA government eventually announces Bharat Ratna for NTR, it would become one of the biggest emotional victories for the TDP leadership in recent years.

Can It Really Happen?

Politically, this may be the strongest opportunity the TDP has had in a long time.

With the TDP now firmly aligned with the NDA and continuing to support the Modi government at the Centre, the possibility appears more realistic than before. Whether the decision comes immediately or at a politically significant moment remains uncertain.

But one thing is clear. The demand for Bharat Ratna to NTR is no longer just a ceremonial resolution passed at Mahanadu. For the first time in years, the political equations in Delhi may actually favour it.

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