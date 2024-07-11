x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
View all stories
Home > Politics

“Can the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act be implemented at a rapid pace?

Published on July 11, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu’s Vision “One Family One Entrepreneur”
image
Chennai and Bengaluru Battle Heavy Rains and Flooding
image
Interesting update on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
Cheers to Choice! New Liquor Shops Open Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Finally, Anirudh on board for Nani’s Next

“Can the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act be implemented at a rapid pace?

Spread the love

On Thursday, Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ‘lackadaisical pace’ of implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. In 2024, the BJP formed its government at the centre with support from the TDP. To support Andhra Pradesh’s economic and financial growth, Modi could implement an oil refinery and petrochemical complex in the state with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore, as committed by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the thirteenth schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi over this issue and urged him to implement the thirteenth schedule. The oil refinery and petrochemical plant were supposed to be completed within the last ten years. Ramesh suggested that since the Prime Minister has lost his majority and ego, he can now work on implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 at a rapid pace. Ramesh also claimed that this was one of the reasons for Chandrababu Naidu parting ways with the BJP in the 2018 elections.

Sitting in opposition with 99 seats, Congress is reminding Modi of the duties that need to be fulfilled, which were promised during the previous Congress government.

-Sanyogita

Next Can the US Also See an Indian-Origin President Like the UK? Previous Phone Tapping Case : Telangana High Court Issues Media Directives
else

TRENDING

image
Interesting update on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
Finally, Anirudh on board for Nani’s Next
image
Crucial November for young Tollywood actors

Latest

image
Chandrababu’s Vision “One Family One Entrepreneur”
image
Chennai and Bengaluru Battle Heavy Rains and Flooding
image
Interesting update on Prabhas’ Spirit
image
Cheers to Choice! New Liquor Shops Open Across Andhra Pradesh
image
Finally, Anirudh on board for Nani’s Next

Most Read

image
Chandrababu’s Vision “One Family One Entrepreneur”
image
Chennai and Bengaluru Battle Heavy Rains and Flooding
image
Cheers to Choice! New Liquor Shops Open Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch Orry’s Party Dump Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump JayamRavi Life Imitates Art Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous Amala Paul With Her Little One Supritha Cute Clicks Tulsi Benefits Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell