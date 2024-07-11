Spread the love

On Thursday, Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ‘lackadaisical pace’ of implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014. In 2024, the BJP formed its government at the centre with support from the TDP. To support Andhra Pradesh’s economic and financial growth, Modi could implement an oil refinery and petrochemical complex in the state with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore, as committed by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the thirteenth schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi over this issue and urged him to implement the thirteenth schedule. The oil refinery and petrochemical plant were supposed to be completed within the last ten years. Ramesh suggested that since the Prime Minister has lost his majority and ego, he can now work on implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 at a rapid pace. Ramesh also claimed that this was one of the reasons for Chandrababu Naidu parting ways with the BJP in the 2018 elections.

Sitting in opposition with 99 seats, Congress is reminding Modi of the duties that need to be fulfilled, which were promised during the previous Congress government.

-Sanyogita