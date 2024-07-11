x
Can the US Also See an Indian-Origin President Like the UK?

Can the US Also See an Indian-Origin President Like the UK?

Democrats have started considering Vice President Kamala Harris as an option for US President, though Joe Biden has refused to withdraw from the White House race. Harris was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. Could she become the President of the United States of America, similar to Rishi Sunak in the United Kingdom?

Democrats are shifting their focus to Harris, who is potentially leading the party’s ticket to face Donald Trump, the Republican candidate. Some polls suggest that Harris is a better option against Trump than Biden. Even some media outlets have stated that Republicans prefer Biden over Harris to face Trump, as it would be an easier win for them. After the June 27th debate, Biden faced severe backlash, with Republicans calling him incompetent.

Former Democratic congressman Tim Ryan said that Harris could immediately attract black, brown, and Asian Pacific voters if she enters the race. Meanwhile, Trump calls both Harris and Biden unfit.

Trump plans to campaign on his main policy, Project 2025. Key objectives of Project 2025 include:

1) Restoring the centerpiece of American life
2) Dismantling the administrative state
3) Defending the nation’s sovereignty and borders
4) Securing individual rights

However, Project 2025 is facing significant criticism.

-Sanyogita

