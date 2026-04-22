Can Vamshi Paidipally handle Salman Khan?

Salman Khan was once the most bankable actor of Indian cinema. His films used to gross over Rs 100 crores in no time and Salman Khan was the most consistent star and his films used to mint big money in mass circuits. After a series of debacles, the audience are not much interested to watch his routine commercial capers in theatres. At the same time, the big speculation is that Salman Khan is late to the sets and he lands on the sets of his film only after the lunch break. At this time, Vamshi Paidipally signed a film with Salman Khan and the shoot commenced recently.

Vamshi Paidipally is a man who takes ample time to carve his film and he is focused on the quality and the performances of the actors. Directing Salman Khan under these terms is a big challenge for Vamshi. The actor has to complete some of the episodes with a body double and complete the other portions when Salman Khan is present. Vamshi Paidipally handling Salman Khan and their working styles is now the most discussed topic across Tollywood circles. It is because Dil Raju is the producer of this film.

Though Vamshi Paidipally delivered decent films, he never completed the shoots in the planned schedules and budgets. For Varisu, over Rs 40 crore episode was removed on the editing table. Most of the recent Vamshi Paidipally’s films ended up as cost failures and he is an expensive director. No one except Dil Raju can handle him. At this time, Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally’s film is a big challenge for Dil Raju and his production house. Completing the shoot on time and in the planned budget is the need of the hour considering the market of Salman Khan and the declined deals in Indian cinema.