Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Top Tamil actor Suriya is testing his luck with Kanguva, the costliest attempt in his career. The film will get a wide and record release in the Telugu states and the film releases on Thursday. On the same day, Varun Tej’s upcoming movie Matka is slated for release. Varun Tej has been struggling to deliver a decent hit from the past few years. Matka trailer is impressive and Varun Tej is super confident on the product. A solo release for Matka will ensure bigger and better openings for the film. A clash with Kanguva will split the numbers between the films on the opening day.

The pre-release sales for Kanguva are impressive and the bookings for Matka will open on a full-fledged note today. Matka is directed by Karuna Kumar and is produced by Wyra Entertainment and SRT Entertainment. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi are the leading ladies. Kanguva and Matka will compete at the box-office this weekend and hope Varun Tej will dominate Kanguva with Matka.