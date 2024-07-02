x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
View all stories
Home > Politics > Can YS Jagan Really Fight for “Special Status” for AP?

Can YS Jagan Really Fight for “Special Status” for AP?

Published on July 2, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Can YS Jagan Really Fight for “Special Status” for AP?

Spread the love

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came into power in 2019, riding a wave of promises and expectations. Before the 2019 elections, YSRCP MPs resigned from Parliament in a bold move to demand “Special Status” for Andhra Pradesh. Jagan appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh, urging them to give him a significant number of MP seats to strengthen his bargaining power with the central government. Despite winning 22 out of 25 MP seats, Jagan did not pursue the fight for special status during his five-year rule. However, after the disastrous result in the recent elections, where YSRCP secured only 4 out of 25 MP seats, Jagan is once again focusing on the special status issue. But Can YS Jagan Really Fight for “Special Status” for AP?

Understanding Special Status: Meaning and Benefits

Special Status is a category granted by the central government to certain states in India, offering them preferential treatment in various aspects. States with Special Status receive financial aid from the central government to support their development and economic stability. These benefits include a higher share of central assistance for centrally sponsored schemes, significant tax breaks for industries, and concessions in various sectors to boost infrastructure and investment.

During the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assured the state of Special Status for a period of five years. This assurance was meant to help Andhra Pradesh cope with the economic challenges posed by the bifurcation, which saw the new state of Telangana taking a major chunk of resources, including Hyderabad, a significant revenue generator.

The Current Political Climate and YSRCP’s Strategy

The current political scenario offers a new opportunity for the YSRCP. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not securing 272 MPs on its own and relying on coalition partners, regional demands are gaining traction. Leaders from Bihar have already started demanding Special Status for their state. YSRCP sees this as an opportune moment to raise the issue again and potentially embarrass the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its leader, Chandrababu Naidu. As the opposition, YSRCP has every right to advocate for the people of Andhra Pradesh and challenge the ruling TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP)-BJP coalition government on this matter.

The Real Question: Jagan’s Commitment and Courage

The pressing question is whether YS Jagan will genuinely fight for Special Status or if his efforts will be mere political posturing. Given the numerous corruption cases against him, there is skepticism about his willingness to confront the Modi government head-on. There are concerns that Jagan might limit his fight to a political tussle with Chandrababu Naidu, focusing more on undermining the TDP rather than achieving Special Status for Andhra Pradesh. This approach would be seen as a self-serving motive rather than a sincere attempt to fulfill his promise to the people.

In conclusion, while YS Jagan’s renewed focus on Special Status might bring the issue back into the political spotlight, it remains to be seen if his efforts will be driven by genuine concern for Andhra Pradesh or by a desire to leverage political gains. The people of Andhra Pradesh will be watching closely, hoping that their leader will rise above personal and political challenges to secure the promised benefits for their state.

Next Mokshagna’s debut back in Discussion Previous Saiee Manjrekar In Nikhil’s The India House
else

TRENDING

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Latest

image
Koratala Siva to take a Long Break
image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Exclusive: Parasuram to direct Siddhu Jonnalagadda
image
Maharaja director gets an Expensive Gift

Most Read

image
DMK Under Fire for Tragic Chennai Air Show: 5 Dead, Hundreds Injured
image
Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road Project Speeds Up: A Game Changer
image
Pawan’s Sanatana Dharma Debate Raises Concerns for Vijay’s New Political Party

Related Articles

Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style Harnaaz Sandhu latest photos Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar