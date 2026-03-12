x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Capgemini Plans Major IT Campus in Visakhapatnam

Published on March 12, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster
image
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action
image
Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal
image
Charan’s Peddi: True Immersion In Dolby Cinema
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice

Capgemini Plans Major IT Campus in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is steadily emerging as the technology gateway of Andhra Pradesh. The state government has taken another significant step to strengthen the city’s IT ecosystem. Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh met Capgemini Global CEO Aiman Ezzat to discuss the company’s expansion plans in the state.

The meeting focused on establishing a large Capgemini development centre and a Global Capability Centre in Visakhapatnam. The proposal is expected to generate around 20,000 jobs and bring global technology expertise to the region. The discussions are part of the state government’s broader strategy to transform Visakhapatnam into a major global IT hub.

Lokesh highlighted that the city is already gaining attention as a growing data centre destination. Work on one of the largest Google data centres in India is expected to begin in Visakhapatnam soon. Global companies such as TCS and Cognizant have also started expanding their presence in the city.

The minister urged Capgemini to establish key technology verticals in Visakhapatnam. He also proposed collaboration with universities in Andhra Pradesh to build a strong digital talent pipeline and train local youth for global technology careers. Lokesh also requested Capgemini to support the state’s ambitious Quantum Valley initiative.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat responded positively to the proposals. He noted that the company has a strong presence in India, with nearly 2 lakh employees across 13 cities, including Hyderabad and Chennai. The leadership team will carefully review the Andhra Pradesh proposal.

Capgemini is a global technology leader with an annual revenue of about 23.9 billion dollars. If the company establishes a major campus in Visakhapatnam, the city could evolve into a high value engineering and consulting hub. This development may significantly accelerate Visakhapatnam’s rise on the global IT map.

Next Chandrababu Naidu Pushes Fast Track for Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Greenfield Highway Previous Vrushakarma: Chay’s Action-Hero Muscular Look
else

TRENDING

image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster
image
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action
image
Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal

Latest

image
Collar Ey Etthara: Biggest Massbuster
image
Rashmika Threatens of Initiating Legal Action
image
Big Shock: Amazon withdraws from Jana Nayagan Deal
image
Charan’s Peddi: True Immersion In Dolby Cinema
image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice

Most Read

image
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Kavitha Receive Fresh Notice
image
Severe LPG Crisis Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels, Prices Rise as Kitchens Struggle to Survive
image
Chandrababu Naidu Pushes Fast Track for Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Greenfield Highway

Related Articles

Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot