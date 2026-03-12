Capgemini Plans Major IT Campus in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is steadily emerging as the technology gateway of Andhra Pradesh. The state government has taken another significant step to strengthen the city’s IT ecosystem. Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh met Capgemini Global CEO Aiman Ezzat to discuss the company’s expansion plans in the state.

The meeting focused on establishing a large Capgemini development centre and a Global Capability Centre in Visakhapatnam. The proposal is expected to generate around 20,000 jobs and bring global technology expertise to the region. The discussions are part of the state government’s broader strategy to transform Visakhapatnam into a major global IT hub.

Lokesh highlighted that the city is already gaining attention as a growing data centre destination. Work on one of the largest Google data centres in India is expected to begin in Visakhapatnam soon. Global companies such as TCS and Cognizant have also started expanding their presence in the city.

The minister urged Capgemini to establish key technology verticals in Visakhapatnam. He also proposed collaboration with universities in Andhra Pradesh to build a strong digital talent pipeline and train local youth for global technology careers. Lokesh also requested Capgemini to support the state’s ambitious Quantum Valley initiative.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat responded positively to the proposals. He noted that the company has a strong presence in India, with nearly 2 lakh employees across 13 cities, including Hyderabad and Chennai. The leadership team will carefully review the Andhra Pradesh proposal.

Capgemini is a global technology leader with an annual revenue of about 23.9 billion dollars. If the company establishes a major campus in Visakhapatnam, the city could evolve into a high value engineering and consulting hub. This development may significantly accelerate Visakhapatnam’s rise on the global IT map.