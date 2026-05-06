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Home > Politics

Carrier to Invest Rs.1,000 Crore in Sri City as Lokesh Lays Foundation Stone

Published on May 6, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Carrier to Invest Rs.1,000 Crore in Sri City as Lokesh Lays Foundation Stone

Carrier to Invest Rs.1,000 Crore in Sri City as Lokesh Lays Foundation Stone

Andhra Pradesh received another major investment boost as global air conditioning giant Carrier Global Corporation announced its new smart manufacturing facility at Sri City. The company will invest nearly Rs.1,000 crore to establish the advanced AC manufacturing plant across 39 acres in Sri City near Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the project and described the investment as a strong sign of growing global confidence in the state. He said the arrival of a global brand like Carrier reflects the fast improving industrial ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh stated that investments are flowing into the state from several countries and added that the government is ensuring quick infrastructure support for industries. He said Andhra Pradesh has the talent, capacity, and leadership needed to turn opportunities into long term growth.

The new Carrier facility is expected to be developed in three phases and is targeted for completion by 2028. The project is likely to generate employment for nearly 3,000 people through direct and indirect opportunities. Carrier already operates a manufacturing unit in Gurugram and a Global Center for Excellence in Hyderabad. The Sri City expansion marks a major step in strengthening its manufacturing footprint in India.

Speaking at the event, Lokesh credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for driving Andhra Pradesh toward rapid industrial development with a clear long term vision. He said the government is following a “Speed of Doing Business” model that focuses on faster approvals and investor friendly governance.

Lokesh also highlighted the advantage of the BJP and TDP alliance at the Centre and in the state. He described it as a “double engine bullet train government” that is accelerating growth and attracting investments into Andhra Pradesh. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu, he said the partnership is helping the state move quickly on development goals.

The minister said the government aims to create 20 lakh jobs over the next five years through industrial growth and new investments. He assured investors that approvals and support systems are being streamlined to encourage more global companies to choose Andhra Pradesh as their manufacturing destination.

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