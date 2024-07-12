x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Case against YS Jagan nothing but political vendetta

Published on July 12, 2024 by

Case against YS Jagan nothing but political vendetta

Former Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar said that a case has been filed against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of a larger conspiracy and political vendetta and expressed strong disapproval of this action.

Speaking to the media in Tadepalli here on Friday, Ponnavolu said the TDP government has filed false cases against Jagan Mohan Reddy and several other officials with malicious intent and political vendetta and Raghu Rama Krishna Raju acted out of personal animosity.

Going into details of the case, Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy mentioned that an FIR with Crime No. 187/2024 was registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy and some police officers and government employees under Section 307. He recalled that on May 14, 2021, a case was filed against then-MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was arrested in Hyderabad and brought to Guntur court. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju filed a complaint with the Guntur SP last month on the 11th, alleging he was tortured in police custody. Based on this, the police registered a case against Jagan yesterday.

Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy expressed surprise that the police responded a month after Raghu Rama Krishna Raju’s complaint, suggesting that the case was filed to please someone and trouble someone else.

Former AAG stated that there is no consistency between Raghu Rama’s statement in Guntur court and his recent complaint. Raghu Rama had initially claimed before the magistrate three years back that unidentified masked individuals tortured him in police custody. However, in his recent complaint, he mentioned senior IPS officers Sunil and Seetharamanjaneyulu and alleged that Ys Jagan watched the torture video.

Former AAG questioned the validity of filing a case based on a complaint made three years later and asked how Ys Jagan could be implicated. He pointed out that the Supreme Court previously stated that examining witnesses after 77 days is invalid, so what happens if it’s after three years?

Ponnavolu questioned how the police could claim to have taken legal advice when Raghu Rama filed the complaint with the Guntur SP via email on June 11, a day after the police supposedly sought legal opinion on June 10.

He asked whether the police had foreseen Raghu Rama’s complaint. Sudhakar Reddy clarified that they would face the case legally and judicially. He revealed that Raghu Rama was not tortured in police custody and that the same was reported to the Judiciary.

