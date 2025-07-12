Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments

Tensions are rising in Andhra Pradesh politics after a case was registered against former minister Perni Nani at the Avanigadda Police Station in Krishna district. The complaint comes in the wake of his controversial speech during the YSRCP meeting held in Avanigadda and Pamarru constituencies.

TDP state leader Kanaparthi Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint, accusing Perni Nani of making provocative statements that could disturb public peace. Referring to him as a “rice scamster,” Srinivasa Rao urged the police to take strict legal action, warning that such language could incite violence.

During the meetings, Perni Nani was heard saying:”Stop shouting ‘Rappa Rappa’… if you want to do something, just blink in the dark and get it done — not scream about it.”

These comments, perceived as a call for covert political violence, quickly went viral and drew backlash from the public and leaders of both TDP and Janasena in the Avanigadda constituency.

As the outrage spreads on social media, pressure is mounting on law enforcement to act, with opposition leaders demanding accountability for what they describe as “irresponsible and dangerous” rhetoric from a senior political figure.