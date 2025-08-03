Case Filed Against YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas Over Remarks on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

A case has been registered against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and MLC Duvvada Srinivas for making controversial remarks about Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The issue stems from an interview Srinivas gave earlier this year to a television channel, during which he made allegations against Pawan Kalyan. Responding to the Deputy CM’s statement that he had entered politics to question those in power, Srinivas claimed that Pawan Kalyan was allegedly receiving ₹50 crore per month from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and was refraining from questioning him in return.

These comments led to a formal complaint by Janasena Party leader Vanjarapu Simhachalam from Hiramandalam. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and served notices to Duvvada Srinivas at his residence near Tekkali on Saturday.

The situation is likely to stir further political debate, especially amid the ongoing tensions between ruling and opposition parties in the state.