Case filed on Thalapathy Vijay for manhandling

A police case has been registered on Tamil Superstar and TVK party president Thalapathy Vijay and his bouncers at Kunnam station after a complaint about manhandling and assault was filed by one Sharath Kumar. The incident is said to have happened during the grand public meeting of Vijay’s recent political event in Madurai which saw lakhs of supporters turning up to listen to his ideologies for Tamil Nadu in the run up to the 2026 elections.

The complainant alleged that Vijay’s bouncers and bodyguards violently pushed him down which resulted in serious injuries when he was trying to climb the ranp where Vijay was walking. He stated that the incident has left him with chest injuries. He complained to take serious action against those responsible for his injuries. The police have immediately registered a case under relevant sections of BNSS against Vijay and his personnel security staff.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s fans allege that the complaint is a result of political conspiracy as Vijay targeted the ruling government in Tamil Nadu. They claim that those who are in power are unable to digest the roaring reception for Vijay’s meeting in Madurai and started posing difficulties to his party in one or the other way.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan will hit the screens in January next year. He will quit movies after this and take up the roll of full fledged politician and take plunge into 2026 elections.