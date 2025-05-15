Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas

The Jubilee Hills cops have filed a case against film actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas for reportedly being impolite to a traffic police constable while driving towards Journalists Colony. This action was taken following a complaint from traffic constable Naresh, leading to the case being registered under applicable sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and BNS. Jubilee Hills Traffic Inspector A Praveen Kumar stated on Thursday that Naresh was stationed at the intersection of Journalists Colony when the actor allegedly tried to enter the area via an incorrect route, failing to make a U-turn as required by traffic regulations.

When Naresh intervened to stop him, the actor reportedly sought to continue driving. Naresh blocked the vehicle and instructed the actor to follow traffic guidelines by making a U-turn to reach his destination. With no alternative, the actor ultimately left the site. A video capturing the incident, where the constable halted the actor’s vehicle, gained significant attention on social media. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is done with the shoot of Bhairavam and the film is slated for May 30th release.