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Home > Movie News

Case Registered against Mangli

Published on April 11, 2026 by sankar

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Case Registered against Mangli

Top singer Mangli has now landed into a controversy after a case has been registered against the actress and singer. An advocate named Subbarao has approached the Panjagutta police and a complaint has been registered against Mangli and her family against a fraud of Rs 10 crores. The advocate alleged that Mangli took Rs 10 crores and she did not repay the amount as per the commitment.

The complaint also said that Mangli threatened him when questioned about repayment. Cases are registered against Mangli and her brother along with three others under Sections BNS 351(2) and 352. The investigation is currently going on and Mangli will be questioned very soon. The Telangana singer is yet to respond to the allegations made against her.

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