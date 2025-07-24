Case Registered against Rajeev Kanakala

Non-controversial actor Rajeev Kanakala has done impressive films in his career. He is selective and is away from the media reach. The Rachakonda Police have served notices to Rajeev Kanakala in a flat sale issue. The cops visited the residence of Rajeev Kanakala and served him the notices. Rajeev Kanakala sold a flat to Vijay Chowdary in the past located in Pedda Amberpet Municipality for Rs 70 lakhs. The land is located in Pasumamula revenue limits.

Vijay Chowdary has sold the flat to Sravan Reddy but the possession was never given. Sravan Reddy has approached the cops and complaints are registered against Vijay Chowdary and Rajeev Kanakala. An FIR was registered and notices were served to Rajeev Kanakala. The actor is named as A2 in the case.