Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated the importance of conducting a caste census, asserting that the Congress-led state government has taken a historic step by initiating the Backward Classes (BC) caste survey. Addressing a meeting with BC leaders at Praja Bhavan, Reddy challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include caste enumeration in the national census if he is genuinely committed to social justice.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Telangana has become a model for the nation by conducting a comprehensive caste census. He emphasized that the state’s meticulous approach to the survey, which involved over 1.12 crore families, ensures transparency and accuracy. The CM criticized the previous BRS government for failing to conduct a detailed caste survey during its tenure, pointing out that the current Congress administration has categorized the population into five groups, unlike the earlier four-category classification.

The CM accused the BJP and BRS of fearing the outcomes of the caste census, as it would reveal the true population and socio-economic status of backward classes. He asserted that the Congress government’s decision to conduct the survey is both historic and courageous, aimed at ensuring equitable opportunities for BC communities.

Revanth Reddy announced that the second phase of the caste census is nearing completion, after which the findings will be given legal validity through the state assembly. He assured that the government is committed in implementing social, economic, and political measures based on the census data to uplift BC communities.