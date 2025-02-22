x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
View all stories
Home > Politics

Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

Published on February 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
image
Sandeep Vanga’a strict Instructions for Prabhas
image
When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?
image
KTR’s insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse
image
Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reiterated the importance of conducting a caste census, asserting that the Congress-led state government has taken a historic step by initiating the Backward Classes (BC) caste survey. Addressing a meeting with BC leaders at Praja Bhavan, Reddy challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include caste enumeration in the national census if he is genuinely committed to social justice.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that Telangana has become a model for the nation by conducting a comprehensive caste census. He emphasized that the state’s meticulous approach to the survey, which involved over 1.12 crore families, ensures transparency and accuracy. The CM criticized the previous BRS government for failing to conduct a detailed caste survey during its tenure, pointing out that the current Congress administration has categorized the population into five groups, unlike the earlier four-category classification.

The CM accused the BJP and BRS of fearing the outcomes of the caste census, as it would reveal the true population and socio-economic status of backward classes. He asserted that the Congress government’s decision to conduct the survey is both historic and courageous, aimed at ensuring equitable opportunities for BC communities.

Revanth Reddy announced that the second phase of the caste census is nearing completion, after which the findings will be given legal validity through the state assembly. He assured that the government is committed in implementing social, economic, and political measures based on the census data to uplift BC communities.

Next KTR’s insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse Previous Telangana Govt Announces 14,236 Job Openings
else

TRENDING

image
Sandeep Vanga’a strict Instructions for Prabhas
image
When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?
image
Vijay Sethupathi donates Big Money

Latest

image
Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
image
Sandeep Vanga’a strict Instructions for Prabhas
image
When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?
image
KTR’s insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse
image
Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

Most Read

image
Tight Security Measures for AP Assembly Sessions
image
KTR’s insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse
image
Caste Census Should Be Included in National Census: CM Revanth Reddy

Related Articles

Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit Malaika Arora Dazzling Look Pranita Subhash Traditional Look Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard