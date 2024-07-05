x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
View all stories
Home > Politics > Catch people behind red sanders smuggling, Pawan Kalyan

Catch people behind red sanders smuggling, Pawan Kalyan

Published on July 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
image
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay’s Next First Look Impresses
image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review

Catch people behind red sanders smuggling, Pawan Kalyan

Spread the love

Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Friday asked the officials to catch people behind smuggling of red sanders. He held a review meeting with the officials of the forest and police at his camp office on the day.

The police have seized Rs 1.6 crore worth of red sanders dump at Jagananna Colony in Potladurthi of Kadapa district on the day. The police seized 158 logs of red sanders on the day. The police informed the deputy chief minister about the catch.

Later, Pawan Kalyan told the officials to catch the people behind the smuggling. Arresting of workers and seizure of logs is not going to end the menace, he told the officials. He wanted them to catch the real people behind the smuggling. He wanted the officials to eye on those who are running this racket and executing the smuggling.

He reviewed the red sanders cases filed in the state so far and their present stage. He also enquired about the previous cases where judgements were released. He also enquired about the red sanders logs seized in other states and the present status. He wanted the officials to see that those logs were brought to the state at the earliest.

The red sanders are smuggled to Nepal mostly and the officials have seized several logs there. The logs were kept under police security and cases are in various stages. The deputy chief minister wanted the officials to focus on these cases and ensure that they are resolved early and the logs are brought to the state.

The deputy chief minister also enquired about auctioning of red sanders. He took the history of the red sanders auction held in the state so far and the plans to auction in future. He also collected the data on the available red sanders logs in the state, which could be auctioned in future.

Next Nani in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Previous YSR Congress govt did not paint Assembly building, says Speaker
else

TRENDING

image
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay’s Next First Look Impresses
image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Disastrous openings for Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan

Latest

image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
image
Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh: Rahul Vijay’s Next First Look Impresses
image
Nara Rohit all set to get Engaged
image
Ma Nanna Super Hero movie review
image
Janaka Aithe Ganaka Review

Most Read

image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Must Return to Andhra Pradesh
image
TATA in Visakhapatnam: TCS to Create 10,000 Jobs
image
The Future of Tata Group

Related Articles

Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event