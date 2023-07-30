Catchy title for Vishwak Sen’s film

Young and talented actor Vishwak Sen has lined up several interesting and exciting projects. He is focused on mass entertainers currently. The first look and the title of his 11th film will be unveiled tomorrow. Lyric writer turned director Krishna Chaitanya is helming this film. The film is now titled Gangs of Godavari. The film is set in the backdrop of the Godavari region in 1980s. The film revolves around the local politics and gang wars.

DJ Tillu fame Neha Shetty is the leading lady and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music director. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Gangs of Godavari. Krishna Chaitanya took the suggestions of Trivikram before kick-starting the shoot. The film is expected to release next year.