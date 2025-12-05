x
Catherine Oozes Oomph In Special Song In SK’s Sigma

Published on December 5, 2025 by nymisha

Catherine Oozes Oomph In Special Song In SK’s Sigma

Sundeep Kishan’s ambitious action-adventure comedy Sigma is racing toward completion, with the team entering its final schedule. Directed by Jason Sanjay, making his debut behind the camera, the film is backed by Lyca Productions, which is crafting the project on a grand scale.

A special dance number that brings Catherine Tresa into the spotlight is said to be one of the major attractions. The actress will be seen dancing in this special song, sharing the frame with Sundeep Kishan on an elaborate set designed exclusively for the track. Composer S Thaman has crafted a peppy, high-voltage song, expected to be a visually flamboyant, mass-appeal spectacle.

Sundeep Kishan plays a character caught in a world that mixes treasure-hunt thrills with crime-drama tension. Faria Abdullah is the female lead, while Raju Sundaram plays an important role.

With the ongoing song shoot expected to wrap up production entirely, Sigma is now gearing up for a summer 2026 release.

