CBI all set to grill YCP MP in YSR brother Viveka murder case

For over nine days, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials have been camping in Kadapa to investigate into the sensational murder of YSR blood brother Vivekananda Reddy in his own residence. Already, the CBI has questioned Viveka personal assistant Krishna Reddy and watchman Ranganna. Watchman’s son Prakash was also questioned in the case. Reports say that the CBI was reconstructing the case point by point and it has considered the circumstantial evidence also.

By all means, the CBI officials are expected to question YCP MP YS Avinash Reddy today or tomorrow. It may be recalled that Avinash Reddy was the MP candidate of YSRCP from Kadapa when the murder took place. Vivekananda Reddy asked for the ticket but CM Jagan has preferred Avinash. There were some differences but the family seemed to have arrived at a patch up at that time. Even Viveka was also about to start a campaign for victory of Avinash Reddy. Whatever, the murder took place when the 2019 election campaign was at its peak stage.

Interestingly, Avinash Reddy was one of the first persons to arrive at the spot of murder. As a result, many questions were asked about the involvement of top persons in the tampering of evidence at the murder scene. Sakshi media first reported this as a death by cardiac arrest while the rest of media changed their version and termed it as a murder as per the police reports.

Political circles were waiting with bated breath as to where the CBI probe would lead to eventually.