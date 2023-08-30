CBI court posts Jagan, Vijayasai foreign trip petitions to Aug 31

The CBI court in Hyderabad reserved the judgment on the petitions filed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy to August 31. They both filed the petitions in the court seeking permission to go abroad.

The CBI had argued against giving them permissions to abroad as the cases are pending for hearing. The CBI had asked the court to consider its request not to give permission to either of them.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to go abroad, mostly Europe, in September. He plans to visit his daughter on September 2 in London. He filed the petition on August 28.

Similarly, Vijayasai Reddy filed the petition on the same day seeking permission to go abroad to several countries. He told the court that he had to sign MoUs with several universities, companies in the UK, Dubai, Germany, Singapore, the USA and other countries.

The two leaders, in two different petitions, sought permission from the court as they are on bail and the cases are in various stages of hearing.

On hearing both sides, the court posted the cases to August 31 reserving its judgment.