CBI court summons Avinash Reddy

The CBI court in Nampally of Hyderabad had issued summons to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder. The court had asked the MP to attend before the court on August 14.

Avinash is accused 8 in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The CBI had framed him in the murder after investigation. The CBI had questioned the MP several times before and after filing the affidavit and the final charge sheet.

The CBI also found evidence that Avinash Reddy was engaged with accused Sunil Yadav in the latter’s house along with Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy on the night Vivekananda Reddy was murdered.

The CBI said that political differences were the reason for the murder as Vivekananda Reddy had opposed Kadapa MP ticket from the YSR Congress to Avinash Reddy. The CBI actually planned to arrest the Kadapa MP but could not do so as he secured anticipatory bail.

There was high drama for a couple of days when the CBI planned to arrest Avinash Reddy in the murder case. Avinash Reddy’s mother fell sick, and he was at the hospital with the mother in Kurnool for two days.

The CBI officials could not enter the hospital as a large number of Avinash Reddy’s followers gathered at the hospital in support of their leader.

The CBI also said in its affidavit that the information about Vivekananda Reddy’s murder was known to Jagan Mohan Reddy much earlier. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s advocates have contended the CBI naming their client in the affidavit.

The CBI had already arrested Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy on April 16 and sent to jail.