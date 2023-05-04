CBI gives clean chit to Suneetha and her husband in Viveka murder

The CBI is understood to have given a clean chit to Dr Suneetha Reddy and her husband N Rajasekhar Reddy in the former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI also pointed an accusing finger at Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, in the murder.

The CBI is said to have filed a report to the Telangana high court on the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI reportedly said that there was no involvement of Suneetha Reddy and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy in the murder as alleged by Avinash Reddy and others.

The CBI had already questioned Suneetha Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy for two days, after Avinash Reddy levelled charges against them. Avinash Reddy alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy is one of those who were first informed about the murder and he was required to be questioned.

The CBI wanted the Telangana high court to quash Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition and allow them to arrest the MP. The CBI wanted the court to give permission to arrest Avinash Reddy and question him in custody to know the truth in the murder.

The CBI further alleged that Avinash Reddy, his father Bhaskara Reddy, accused Sivashankar Reddy and Erra Gangi Reddy, destroyed the evidence before the police reached the spot. The CBI said that Avinash is part of the bigger conspiracy behind the murder.

The CBI told the court that Avinash Reddy was not giving correct answers and was trying to divert the case. He is to be taken into custody and questioned to know more facts, the conspiracy and above all, the whereabouts of the axe that was used in the murder.

The CBI justified its stand showing the Google takeout results which suggest that accused Sunil Yadav was in Avinash Reddy’s house on March 15, 2019, hours before Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. The CBI wanted to know the relation between Sunil Yadav and Avinash Reddy, and it would be possible only if the MP is arrested and taken into custody.