Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Home > Movie News

CBI issues Summons to Vijay

Published on January 6, 2026 by sankar

CBI issues Summons to Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan has been stuck with censor problems and the team is left tensed as the film is three days away from the theatrical release. Here comes a new shock after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued notices to Vijay in the Karur stampede incident. Vijay has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on January 12. Some of the top leaders of Vijay’s TVK are questioned by the CBI. The Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI in October 2025.

Vijay will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation before the chargesheet is filed. The Karur stampede took place on September 27th last year and 41 people have died in the incident. Vijay left the families of the deceased and he apologized to them for the incident. Vijay has made his political debut and his party TVK will contest in the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

