CBI issues Summons to Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan has been stuck with censor problems and the team is left tensed as the film is three days away from the theatrical release. Here comes a new shock after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued notices to Vijay in the Karur stampede incident. Vijay has been asked to appear before the agency for questioning on January 12. Some of the top leaders of Vijay’s TVK are questioned by the CBI. The Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI in October 2025.

Vijay will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation before the chargesheet is filed. The Karur stampede took place on September 27th last year and 41 people have died in the incident. Vijay left the families of the deceased and he apologized to them for the incident. Vijay has made his political debut and his party TVK will contest in the 2026 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.