Home > Politics

CBI Moves Court Against Jagan’s Foreign Trip, Alleges Violation of Bail Conditions

Published on October 16, 2025 by Sanyogita

CBI Moves Court Against Jagan’s Foreign Trip, Alleges Violation of Bail Conditions

CBI Moves Court Against Jagan’s Foreign Trip, Alleges Violation of Bail Conditions

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s foreign visit has taken an unexpected turn. While Jagan is currently abroad on a Europe tour approved by the court, new developments have stirred political and legal attention back home.

Before granting permission for the trip, the CBI special court had imposed several conditions. Jagan was required to submit complete travel details, including his phone number and email ID. However, the CBI has now filed a fresh petition in court, alleging that Jagan violated these terms.

According to the CBI, instead of providing his personal mobile number as directed, Jagan submitted a different contact number. The agency claims this constitutes a breach of the court’s bail conditions and has urged the court to revoke the permission granted for his travel. The court has directed Jagan’s counsel to file a counter to the CBI’s petition. The matter is scheduled for a hearing today (Thursday).

Jagan had sought permission to visit his daughters in Europe and was allowed to travel for 15 days between October 1 and 30, under strict conditions. The court had also ordered that he must personally appear before it after returning to India.

During the initial hearing, Jagan’s legal team assured the court that he had always complied with its conditions, while the CBI’s public prosecutor expressed reservations. Eventually, the court approved the trip with specific restrictions.

Now, with the CBI’s latest move, the episode has once again become the centre of attention, setting the stage for another courtroom showdown.

