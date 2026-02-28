x
CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call

Published on February 28, 2026 by Sanyogita

CBI Reopens Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case, Fresh Questions Over Midnight Call

The murder case of former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy has taken a fresh turn as the Central Bureau of Investigation resumed its probe after nearly two years. Acting on directions from the Supreme Court, CBI officials have reached Pulivendula and begun a new round of questioning, signaling renewed momentum in the long running investigation.

The agency questioned Kiran Yadav and Mahendra Yadav, brothers of accused Sunil Yadav and witness Bharat Kumar Yadav. They were examined for about two hours at the Pulivendula Police Station by CBI officer Rohit Yadav. The focus of the interrogation was a WhatsApp call made at 1:42 am on the night of the murder. Call records show that Kiran Yadav contacted a person named Arjun Reddy during those early hours.

The murder became public at 6:15 am on March 15, 2019, when personal assistant Krishna Reddy informed authorities. Investigators are now examining how information about the incident appeared to circulate before it was officially disclosed. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the CBI to investigate the phone conversations between Kiran Yadav and Arjun Reddy after a petition was filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha seeking identification of the alleged masterminds.

Kiran Yadav has claimed that some individuals are plotting to eliminate him. He stated that he has fully cooperated with the CBI and answered all questions. With officials now camping in Pulivendula and more questioning expected, the renewed probe could reshape the direction of the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

Next Red Book Will Decide Accountability, Says Lokesh Previous Mohan Babu Screams Supremacy In SM
