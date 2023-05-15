CBI serves notice to MP Avinash Reddy in Viveka murder case

The CBI had served notice to Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, on Monday asking him to appear before it in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The CBI is questioning him in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

The anticipatory bail petition filed by Avinash Reddy was posted to June 5 by the Telangana high court. However, the court had given permission to the CBI to question Avinash Reddy in the case. The court also directed the MP to be available to the CBI for questioning whenever it is required.

The CBI had questioned the MP several times in the past and had filed affidavits in the high court stating that he is the suspect behind the murder. It was alleged that the political ambition of Avinash Reddy was the motive behind the murder as Vivekananda Reddy was opposed to him.

The CBI said that Vivekananda Reddy wanted the party ticket for the Kadapa MP seat either to him or to any of the family members of late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and not to Avinash Reddy. Following this, Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskara Reddy have conspired with Anil Yadav and eliminated Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI alleged.

However, Avinash Reddy denied the charges and alleged that the CBI was in the wrong direction in its investigation. He also alleged that Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy is accused and wanted the CBI to investigate his links to the case.

Accordingly, the CBI had questioned Rajasekhar Reddy and his wife Dr Suneetha twice and said that they have no connection with the murder.

In this backdrop, the CBI would question Avinash Reddy once again on Tuesday at its office in Koti, in Hyderabad.