CBN’s 14-Day Judicial Remand: Pawan Kalyan’s Swift Response

In a significant twist of fate, former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu found himself facing a 14-day judicial remand, courtesy of the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court. The charges against him stem from his alleged involvement in a skill development project scam, leading to his arrest by the CID on a fateful Saturday. The subsequent legal proceedings moved swiftly, with the court delivering its verdict on a Sunday evening, marking the beginning of a tumultuous chapter in Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape. As per reports, CBN may be sent to Rajahmundry jail.

The courtroom drama, which unfolded early on that Sunday, extended for several hours before culminating in the pronouncement of the verdict at around 7 o’clock in the evening on Sunday. Chandrababu Naidu, a prominent political figure in the state, now faces a period of judicial remand for 14 days, with the legal system poised to scrutinize the allegations against him.

Pawan Kalyan’s Rapid Reaction

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wasted no time in responding to the court’s verdict. He expressed his support for Chandrababu Naidu, emphasizing that he stood by him during the Visakhapatnam incident when the YSRCP government house-arrested him. Pawan Kalyan stressed that his response to Chandrababu’s arrest is a reciprocation of that support and also a sense of responsibility towards a fellow leader who has decades of political experience.

At the same time, Pawan didn’t shy away from taking a jab at the sitting Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, questioning how a person who spent two years in jail could ascend to the position of Chief Minister. Furthermore, he pointed out that YSRCP leaders, having had their own experiences with imprisonment, appear particularly eager to brandish the criminal label against other political figures as well.

Addressing concerns that his visit might precipitate law and order issues, Pawan Kalyan emphasized that he had taken appropriate steps, including informing the Superintendent of Police in Krishna district about his visit. He expressed frustration at the notion that he should seek permission to visit his party office, asserting his role as a party leader. Pawan Kalyan also announced about soon he will be resuming the fourth phase of his Varahi tour in Krishna district.

The evolving situation surrounding Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand has not only set the legal wheels in motion but also triggered a cascade of political reactions. These developments have become talk of the two political states with people from both states keenly following the developments.