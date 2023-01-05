CCTV footage shows VJ Sunny escaping with loads of currency

Whatever celebrities do becomes a hot topic, especially those who have made it to the big league of Bigg Boss Telugu. As the fifth season’s title winner, VJ Sunny has been undoubtedly popular. His attitude made him the personal favourite of the reality show’s viewers.

Sunny is now in the news for an unbelievable reason. If a dose of CCTV footage is anything to go by, on January 2, Sunny suspiciously sneaked into a building, took out a bag full of cash and rushed out of it without speaking to anyone. He can be seen trying to dodge everyone’s attention as much as possible.

In a hurry, he drops the bag. As a result, currency wads overflow from the bag. He puts them back and scoots into his SUV.

It surely can’t be a case of robbery. Is VJ Sunny playing a prank on us?

Click here for the video clip: https://youtu.be/kPbrR1U_gkI