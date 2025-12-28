x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans

Published on December 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage
image
Photos : Raja Saab Pre Release Event Set2
image
Photos : Raja Saab Pre Release Event
image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions

Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans

The Andhra Pradesh government is pushing forward with a clear long-term vision. Amaravati is being developed as the political capital, while Visakhapatnam is positioned as the IT and economic hub. However, two long-pending urban expansion proposals have now run into an unexpected roadblock, forcing the state to slow down despite its intent to move quickly.

The coalition government recently revived the proposal to expand Vijayawada into Greater Vijayawada. The idea was strongly backed by local leaders, including MP Kesineni Chinni and area MLAs. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively and asked officials to act without delay. Initial plans were drawn up, and officials even indicated that a notification could be issued once village resolutions were received. Just as momentum was building, the proposal was abruptly stalled.

A similar situation unfolded with Greater Tirupati. The state had begun preparatory work for expanding Tirupati as well. At the last moment, however, the government was compelled to step back. Municipal Administration Minister Narayana clarified that the obstacle came from the Centre, not from the state’s intent or preparedness.

According to the minister, the ongoing national census process has triggered a freeze on administrative boundary changes. Central guidelines clearly state that no delimitation or municipal expansion can take place until the census is completed. This restriction applies across the country and leaves no room for exceptions.

As a result, the immediate hopes of Vijayawada and Tirupati being upgraded into Greater cities have been put on hold. The government has made it clear that the proposals are not dropped. They are only postponed.

Once the census exercise is completed, the state plans to restart the process with full seriousness. Until then, both cities will have to wait.

Previous Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage
image
Sandhya Theatre Stampede: Chargesheet against Allu Arjun
image
Big Deal: Roshan signs his next with Geetha Arts

Latest

image
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
image
Prabhas’ Lengthiest Speech on Stage
image
Photos : Raja Saab Pre Release Event Set2
image
Photos : Raja Saab Pre Release Event
image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions

Most Read

image
Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans
image
Chandrababu Naidu Recalls the Transformation of NTR Educational Institutions
image
Major Relief for Amaravati Farmers as Government Eases Loan and Welfare Rules

Related Articles

Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions