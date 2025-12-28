Census Freeze Halts Greater Vijayawada and Tirupati Plans

The Andhra Pradesh government is pushing forward with a clear long-term vision. Amaravati is being developed as the political capital, while Visakhapatnam is positioned as the IT and economic hub. However, two long-pending urban expansion proposals have now run into an unexpected roadblock, forcing the state to slow down despite its intent to move quickly.

The coalition government recently revived the proposal to expand Vijayawada into Greater Vijayawada. The idea was strongly backed by local leaders, including MP Kesineni Chinni and area MLAs. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded positively and asked officials to act without delay. Initial plans were drawn up, and officials even indicated that a notification could be issued once village resolutions were received. Just as momentum was building, the proposal was abruptly stalled.

A similar situation unfolded with Greater Tirupati. The state had begun preparatory work for expanding Tirupati as well. At the last moment, however, the government was compelled to step back. Municipal Administration Minister Narayana clarified that the obstacle came from the Centre, not from the state’s intent or preparedness.

According to the minister, the ongoing national census process has triggered a freeze on administrative boundary changes. Central guidelines clearly state that no delimitation or municipal expansion can take place until the census is completed. This restriction applies across the country and leaves no room for exceptions.

As a result, the immediate hopes of Vijayawada and Tirupati being upgraded into Greater cities have been put on hold. The government has made it clear that the proposals are not dropped. They are only postponed.

Once the census exercise is completed, the state plans to restart the process with full seriousness. Until then, both cities will have to wait.