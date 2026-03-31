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Home > Politics

Centre Moves to Grant Amaravati Permanent Capital Status, Bill Set for Parliament Introduction

Published on March 31, 2026 by swathy

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Centre Moves to Grant Amaravati Permanent Capital Status, Bill Set for Parliament Introduction

In a major development for Andhra Pradesh, the Union government is set to introduce an amendment bill in Parliament to grant Amaravati permanent legal status as the state’s sole capital. The move is expected to bring an end to years of uncertainty surrounding the capital issue. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Amendment Bill 2026 is likely to be tabled in Parliament after receiving approval from the Union Cabinet. The bill seeks to amend the 2014 Act by officially naming Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, thereby providing it with firm legal backing.

Bill to Be Introduced in Parliament

According to official inputs, the bill will first be cleared by the Union Cabinet and then introduced in the Lok Sabha. Following its passage in the lower house, it will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. With the Centre backing the proposal, the approval process is expected to be smooth.

Once both Houses pass the bill and it is notified in the Gazette, Amaravati will become the legally recognised and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The move comes after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Cabinet passed a resolution seeking Amaravati’s recognition as the sole capital. The proposal was then sent to the Centre for consideration, which has now acted on it. This legislative step is aimed at bringing clarity to the capital issue, which has remained a subject of political debate over the past several years.
End to a Decade of Uncertainty

After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Hyderabad served as a joint capital for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of ten years. That arrangement ended on June 2, 2024, making it necessary for Andhra Pradesh to have a clearly defined capital. Although Amaravati was initially developed as the capital, subsequent policy changes and the three-capital proposal created confusion and halted progress. The new amendment is expected to resolve these issues permanently.

The decision is likely to provide major relief to farmers who had pooled their lands for the capital city project. Thousands of acres were voluntarily given with the expectation of long-term development. With legal backing now in sight, infrastructure works and investments are expected to gain momentum once again.

Focus on Stability and Development

The Centre’s move is being seen as an effort to restore stability in governance and boost investor confidence. A legally protected capital framework ensures continuity in development and prevents policy reversals in the future. Amaravati is now poised to regain its position as the administrative and economic hub of Andhra Pradesh, with clear legal status and renewed focus on growth.

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