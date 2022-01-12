Centre serious on KCR’s corruption, will be jailed soon ?

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday (today) made sensational comments on TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao. Sanjay said that the Centre has gathered all the evidence on KCR’s and his family members’ corruption during the last seven years of TRS government regime.

Sanjay said the BJP-led government at the Centre is very serious on KCR’s corruption and sending KCR to jai is only a matter of time.

Sanjay said as per his sources KCR will be jailed very soon and KCR too knew this very well and for this reason KCR is trying to put pressure on Centre in the name of anti-BJP Front and meeting leaders of non-BJP parties every day.

Sanjay said KCR should realise that his ‘anti-BJP Front’ drama will not save him from going to jail as Centre has all the proofs of how KCR and his family members looted public money in Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha etc.

Sanjay said KCR is only trying to gain public sympathy with his meetings with non-BJP leaders as KCR wants to project that BJP government at the Centre has jailed him because he was trying to forge anti-BJP Front against Modi government.

He warned KCR that the Centre will trace KCR even if he hides anywhere or goes underground and sends him to jail for corruption.