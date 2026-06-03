Centre’s Green Mobility Plan Gives Big Push to Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing for a major transformation in public transport with plans to introduce nearly 6,000 new buses across the state. With support from the Central government, Andhra Pradesh is moving aggressively towards electric mobility. The state plans to replace old APSRTC buses with modern electric and CNG-powered vehicles over the next few years.

Under the Central government’s prestigious PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, Andhra Pradesh has received approval for 750 electric buses. Out of these, 300 buses are expected to begin operations from July this year. The remaining 450 buses are likely to be introduced by August.

These electric buses will operate in 11 major cities including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amaravati, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur.

The government is also planning a special green mobility project for Tirumala. Around 300 dedicated electric buses will replace diesel vehicles on the Tirumala ghat roads to reduce pollution in the temple region. Officials said the tender process for this project is progressing quickly.

Apart from the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, APSRTC is also planning to add another 1,450 electric buses through the Gross Cost Contract model. These buses are expected to become available by March 2027.

The state has also submitted fresh proposals to the Centre seeking approval for 1,000 additional buses under the Purvodaya scheme and another 2,000 electric buses under the PM e-Drive initiative.

In addition to electric buses, the government plans to introduce 500 CNG buses in cities where gas infrastructure is available. Officials believe this will further reduce fuel costs and pollution levels.

Transport authorities clarified that the new buses will continue with familiar APSRTC colour schemes so that passengers do not face confusion while identifying services.

The expansion comes at a time when bus usage has increased sharply in Andhra Pradesh due to welfare schemes such as free bus travel for women under the “Stree Shakti” initiative and special support programs for persons with disabilities.

With this large-scale push towards clean transportation, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as one of the leading states in India’s electric mobility transition.