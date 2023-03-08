Chamkeela From Dasara: Wedding Song Of The Season

Advertisement

It is the visuals and sensational rugged mass presentation of Natural Star Nani that has excited everyone for his Pan India film Dasara directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. People are eagerly waiting to see Nani in action, and the movie is set to it the screens on 30th of this month.

As part of musical promotions, the makers launched the third single Chamkeela Angeelesi. It’s the wedding song of the season that shows how opinions of husband and wife changes over a period of time. Both Nani and Keerthy Suresh at a wedding are seen making claims against each other. Kasarla Shyam defined the same in an appealing manner.

Ram Miriyala, along with Dhee lent vocals for this mellifluous number scored beautifully by Santhosh Narayanan. Like the first two songs, Chamkeela Angeelesi is also a chartbuster song which is expected to top the music charts in no time.

Nani and Keerthy Suresh good together in typical village style dressing in the song for which choreography was done by Prem Rakshit master.