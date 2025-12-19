Champion: Bairanpally Becomes Talk Of Industry

Until yesterday, Champion was largely perceived as a sports-driven action drama set in the pre-Independence era. However, the trailer released yesterday has completely reshaped that narrative, unveiling the film’s powerful and deeply rooted core.

Starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, Champion is far more than a sports film. It brings to light the untold and forgotten story of Bairanpally and the brave martyrs who rose against the tyrannical rule of the Nizam during 1947–48.

The trailer starkly portrays the atrocities committed by the Nizam’s police and the brutal Razakars, who unleashed unimaginable torture on innocent villagers. The massacre at Bairanpally claimed 118 lives, a tragic chapter of history that has long remained in the shadows.

Through gripping visuals and stirring narration, the trailer introduces this haunting incident while celebrating the extraordinary courage and resistance of the villagers. Its emotional depth and powerful storytelling have struck a chord with audiences.

Since the trailer’s release, Bairanpally has become a talking point within the industry, with many actively searching for more information about the historic tragedy.

Despite delivering several sensational hits, Swapna Cinema invested nearly three years solely into this project, underlining their unwavering faith in its vision and significance.

Director Pradeep Advaitham, a National Award winner for his short film, has crafted Champion as an ambitious and layered narrative—seamlessly blending sports, drama, action, patriotism, and revolutionary spirit.

Roshan has been earning widespread praise for his striking screen presence and intense performance, while Anaswara Rajan has garnered appreciation for her charm and strong on-screen appeal.

While the previously released songs had already created a strong buzz, the trailer has elevated expectations to an entirely new level.

Co-produced by Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting, Champion will arrive in theatres on December 25th.