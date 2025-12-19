x
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Champion: Bairanpally Becomes Talk Of Industry

Published on December 19, 2025 by swathy

Champion: Bairanpally Becomes Talk Of Industry

Until yesterday, Champion was largely perceived as a sports-driven action drama set in the pre-Independence era. However, the trailer released yesterday has completely reshaped that narrative, unveiling the film’s powerful and deeply rooted core.

Starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan, Champion is far more than a sports film. It brings to light the untold and forgotten story of Bairanpally and the brave martyrs who rose against the tyrannical rule of the Nizam during 1947–48.

The trailer starkly portrays the atrocities committed by the Nizam’s police and the brutal Razakars, who unleashed unimaginable torture on innocent villagers. The massacre at Bairanpally claimed 118 lives, a tragic chapter of history that has long remained in the shadows.

Through gripping visuals and stirring narration, the trailer introduces this haunting incident while celebrating the extraordinary courage and resistance of the villagers. Its emotional depth and powerful storytelling have struck a chord with audiences.

Since the trailer’s release, Bairanpally has become a talking point within the industry, with many actively searching for more information about the historic tragedy.

Despite delivering several sensational hits, Swapna Cinema invested nearly three years solely into this project, underlining their unwavering faith in its vision and significance.

Director Pradeep Advaitham, a National Award winner for his short film, has crafted Champion as an ambitious and layered narrative—seamlessly blending sports, drama, action, patriotism, and revolutionary spirit.

Roshan has been earning widespread praise for his striking screen presence and intense performance, while Anaswara Rajan has garnered appreciation for her charm and strong on-screen appeal.

While the previously released songs had already created a strong buzz, the trailer has elevated expectations to an entirely new level.

Co-produced by Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, with Zee Studios presenting, Champion will arrive in theatres on December 25th.

