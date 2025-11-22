x
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Movie News

Champion Glimpse: Chandrakala Is A Spark Of Charm

Published on November 22, 2025 by swathy

Champion Glimpse: Chandrakala Is A Spark Of Charm

Swapna Cinemas, teaming up with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films, continues to raise anticipation for Champion, their upcoming period drama blending sport, romance, and action. Starring Roshan in the lead with Anaswara Rajan as the female lead, the film marks another ambitious outing under the direction of National Award–winner Pradeep Advaitham, with Zee Studios on board as presenter.

The latest update arrives in the form of a vibrant glimpse dedicated to Anaswara’s character, Chandrakala, released as a promo to the first single, Gira Gira Gingiraagirey. The promo shows Chandrakala as a spirited young woman from a rustic setting, buzzing with dreams far bigger than her surroundings.

She is a spark of charm, harboring a clear ambition, to shine as a drama artist and eventually establish her own troupe. Anaswara embodies the role with infectious energy, bringing a lively, almost electric presence that hints at how pivotal her character is to the emotional and cultural pulse of the story.

The promo also subtly teases the romantic track that forms one of the film’s core layers. Their onscreen chemistry is enchanting. The song will be out on the 25th of this month.

