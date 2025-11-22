Champion Glimpse: Chandrakala Is A Spark Of Charm

Swapna Cinemas, teaming up with Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films, continues to raise anticipation for Champion, their upcoming period drama blending sport, romance, and action. Starring Roshan in the lead with Anaswara Rajan as the female lead, the film marks another ambitious outing under the direction of National Award–winner Pradeep Advaitham, with Zee Studios on board as presenter.

The latest update arrives in the form of a vibrant glimpse dedicated to Anaswara’s character, Chandrakala, released as a promo to the first single, Gira Gira Gingiraagirey. The promo shows Chandrakala as a spirited young woman from a rustic setting, buzzing with dreams far bigger than her surroundings.

She is a spark of charm, harboring a clear ambition, to shine as a drama artist and eventually establish her own troupe. Anaswara embodies the role with infectious energy, bringing a lively, almost electric presence that hints at how pivotal her character is to the emotional and cultural pulse of the story.

The promo also subtly teases the romantic track that forms one of the film’s core layers. Their onscreen chemistry is enchanting. The song will be out on the 25th of this month.