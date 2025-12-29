x
Movie News

Champion is a Disappointment for Roshan

Published on December 29, 2025 by nymisha

After making an impressive debut with Pelli SandaD, young actor and Srikanth’s son Roshan had to wait for four years for the release of his second film Champion. The actor has dedicated three years for the film and he did not sign any film. Champion released during the Christmas weekend and the film opened on a below average note. Champion did not witness great growth over the Christmas weekend and the numbers are quite low when compared to the film’s budget.

Champion is a disappointment for Roshan and his primetime is wasted on the project as he did not choose any other film. The makers were super confident on this periodic sports drama and released the film on their own on an advance basis. The producers will incur losses as the film is made on a big budget of over Rs 45 crores. Pradeep Advaitham is the director and Swapna Cinema are the producers. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer for Champion. Roshan has signed a couple of new films and they will be announced in 2026.

