Champion Movie Review

Telugu360 Final Report:: #Champion

The second half of Champion delivers some emotional content with the Telangana Sayudha Poratam backdrop and Bhairanpally real stories handled with integrity. The football champion track of Michael ( Played by Roshan) in the first half, needed stronger development. The first half has boring moments. While the film boasts high technical standards, good production values, and effectively depicts Nizam atrocities, it falls short of its full potential at times. It is slow paced obviously, might appeal to limited set of audience

Still, setting aside commercial expectations, it remains watchable as a sincere tribute to the Telangana Sayudha Poratam warriors and for its high-quality filmmaking.

Telugu360 First-Half Report:: #Champion

The first half of Champion benefits from a strong periodic premise, the Bhairanpally Sayudha Poratam backdrop, and impressive craftsmanship. But, the drama and emotional depth fall significantly short.

Even without commercial elements, the story had strong potential to generate emotion. Unfortunately, weak script development and direction prevented it from doing so.

Hero and production values are the only plus points so far