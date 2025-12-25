x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Champion Movie Review

Published on December 25, 2025 by krishna

TRENDING

image
Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025
image
Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look

Champion Movie Review

Champion Movie Review

Champion Movie Review

Telugu360 Final Report:: #Champion

The second half of Champion delivers some emotional content with the Telangana Sayudha Poratam backdrop and Bhairanpally real stories handled with integrity. The football champion track of Michael ( Played by Roshan) in the first half, needed stronger development. The first half has boring moments. While the film boasts high technical standards, good production values, and effectively depicts Nizam atrocities, it falls short of its full potential at times. It is slow paced obviously, might appeal to limited set of audience

Still, setting aside commercial expectations, it remains watchable as a sincere tribute to the Telangana Sayudha Poratam warriors and for its high-quality filmmaking.

Telugu360 First-Half Report:: #Champion

The first half of Champion benefits from a strong periodic premise, the Bhairanpally Sayudha Poratam backdrop, and impressive craftsmanship. But, the drama and emotional depth fall significantly short.

Even without commercial elements, the story had strong potential to generate emotion. Unfortunately, weak script development and direction prevented it from doing so.

Hero and production values are the only plus points so far

Next 2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars Previous Raja Saab had a Lucky Escape in December
else

TRENDING

image
Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look
image
2025 is Disastrous for these Tollywood Stars

Latest

image
Small Films which are Big Hits of 2025
image
Video: Suman Shetty Exclusive Interview
image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Nenu Ready: Havish’s Stylish, Yet Action Ready Look

Most Read

image
AP Government Reconsiders District Reorganisation After Public Pushback
image
Why Bangladesh’s Unrest Is Turning Into a Strategic Challenge for India
image
Who Proved to Be the Smartest Politician in Andhra Pradesh in 2025?

Related Articles

Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet