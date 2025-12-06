Champion: NBK’s Cousin Returns After 35 Yrs

Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy, who ruled hearts in the 80s is finally returning to films after 35 long years. He is the son of legendary NTR’s brother, N Trivikrama Rao, and cousin to Nandamuri Balakrishna. Kalyan Chakravarthy has come on board for a crucial role in Champion, starring Roshan and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles.

Cast as Raji Reddy, a character rooted in integrity, his re-entry brings a strong sense of legacy to this period sports-and-action drama. The first-look poster presents him in a stern avatar, sporting grey hair and a full beard. Behind him, the backdrop suggests a festive atmosphere, possibly a wedding.

Swapna Cinemas had tried to bring him on board for their previous films as well, but he rejected a few scripts. However, he gave his nod after he loved the story and his character in this film. His inclusion is a great move and will be a significant advantage for the movie.

Along with Swapna Cinemas, Anandi Art Creations and Concept Films are bankrolling the project, while Zee Studios is presenting it. National Award–winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham is directing this ambitious story centered on themes of resilience and identity.

With expectations soaring high, Champion is gearing up for its grand Christmas release on December 25th.