Champion Trailer: An Epic Spectacle

The makers of the much-awaited flick Champion dropped the film’s theatrical trailer today, unveiling it in style at a grand pre-release event. Mega Power Star Ram Charan launched the trailer.

Set in the volatile aftermath of India’s Independence, the film travels to 1948 Telangana, where the village of Bairanpally dares to stand up against the oppressive Nizam rule. At the heart of this resistance is an unlikely hero- a young man whose passion for football slowly transforms into a deeper fight for dignity, land, and freedom.

Director Pradeep Advaitham uses the period backdrop as more than just a setting, grounding the narrative in realism and emotional intensity. The trailer hints at a layered storytelling approach that seamlessly fuses sports drama with political unrest, personal sacrifice, and a tender romantic thread.

Roshan commands attention with a committed performance, convincingly portraying the journey of a dream-driven sportsman who evolves into a symbol of resistance. His physicality, emotional restraint, and command over the Telangana dialect add authenticity to the role. Anaswara Rajan looks cool, while Kalyan Chakravarthy leaves a strong mark in a key supporting role.

On the technical front, Champion scores high. R Madhie’s cinematography lends a rugged, earthy texture to the visuals, and Mickey J Meyer’s powerful background score heightens the drama and emotional stakes. Thota Tharani’s production design vividly recreates the era, immersing the audience in a world shaped by conflict and hope.

Backed by strong production values from Swapna Cinema, Zee Studios, Anandi Art Creations, and Concept Films, the trailer positions Champion as an ambitious and emotionally charged period drama, with epic and spectacular story-telling.

With its theatrical release scheduled for December 25th, the film has firmly set the stage for an impactful big-screen experience.