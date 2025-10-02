Chandrababu Announces Festive Gift: 3 Lakh Houses for the Poor by Diwali

The Andhra Pradesh government continues to prioritize welfare schemes for people from all walks of life. Alongside pensions, subsidies, and social support, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has placed special emphasis on providing homes for the underprivileged. Determined to fulfill this promise, the government is racing to complete massive housing projects and hand them over to the beneficiaries. Initially, the government planned to conduct housewarming ceremonies for the newly built homes during Dasara. However, the timeline has now been extended, with a grand plan to complete and hand over three lakh houses by Diwali. Delivering this festive promise directly to the people, Chandrababu assured that every eligible family would soon have a roof of their own.

Speeding Up Construction

Housing department officials have been instructed to closely monitor progress at the ground level. The goal is not just to build houses but to complete them quickly and ensure timely possession. Beyond Diwali, the state plans to finish two lakh more homes by Sankranti and aims to reach a milestone of ten lakh houses by March 2026.

Welfare as a Cornerstone of Governance

Speaking at a pension distribution program in Datti village of Vizianagaram district, Chandrababu highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is already leading the country in pension coverage. He emphasized that the coalition government is firmly committed to welfare, citing the success of initiatives like the “Super Six” schemes and the Stree Shakti program, which has allowed over one crore women to travel free on RTC buses. Reaffirming his commitment, Chandrababu said, “Until my last breath, I will work for the poor.” He stressed that his government is determined to deliver transparent governance, ensure social justice, and push Andhra Pradesh toward rapid development.

With Diwali approaching, the promise of three lakh families stepping into their new homes stands as a powerful symbol of both welfare and progress.