x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
View all stories
Home > Politics

Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice

Published on April 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
image
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
image
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
image
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
image
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Caste Census decision taken by Centre, calling it as foundation for social justice in India.

Veteran leader Chandrababu Naidu, on whose TDP’s support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-run NDA Govt is dependent, hailed Union Govt’s decision to take up Caste Census.

“The decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep commitment to inclusive governance. This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India,” tweeted AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, appreciating the decision to take up Caste Census.

At a time when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been assiduously demanding Caste Census and using it as a tool to woo BCs towards Congress, Prime Minister Modi came up with the decision to include Caste enumeration in the next Census. This move by BJP-led NDA is expected to stop the advances of Congress in this regard.

“As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, Census is a union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule. While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” informed a press release from Press Information Bureau on Wednesday.

Next Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today Previous Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
image
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
image
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Latest

image
Nani’s HIT 3 USA Premieres Today
image
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
image
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
image
KINGDOM: Vijay Deverakonda & Anirudh combo takes off like fire with Hridayam Lopala promo
image
Fancy Price for Suriya’s Retro Telugu Rights

Most Read

image
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
image
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
image
Suspense continues over Group I postings

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes