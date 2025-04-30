Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Caste Census decision taken by Centre, calling it as foundation for social justice in India.

Veteran leader Chandrababu Naidu, on whose TDP’s support Prime Minister Narendra Modi-run NDA Govt is dependent, hailed Union Govt’s decision to take up Caste Census.

“The decision to include caste enumeration in Census 2025 by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deep commitment to inclusive governance. This landmark step will enable more precise, data-driven policies that address the needs of the marginalised communities in our country. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas continues to evolve from principle to practice, strengthening the foundations of social justice in India,” tweeted AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, appreciating the decision to take up Caste Census.

At a time when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been assiduously demanding Caste Census and using it as a tool to woo BCs towards Congress, Prime Minister Modi came up with the decision to include Caste enumeration in the next Census. This move by BJP-led NDA is expected to stop the advances of Congress in this regard.

“As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, Census is a union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule. While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey,” informed a press release from Press Information Bureau on Wednesday.